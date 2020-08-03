Casino777.be: 777.be Welcomes Blueprint Gaming

BRUSSELS, Aug. 03, 2020customers for the first time.



We're thrilled to be incorporating Blueprint's well-loved games into the 777.be library, including the long-term slot favourites Genie Jackpot Megaways, and film and TV-inspired creations like Goonies and Rick and Morty Megaways. We have no doubt that these contemporary games will be met with enthusiasm by all our customers.

Blueprint is a subsidiary of renowned German casino company the Gauselmann Group, which has been creating premium gaming products for more than 50 years. Here at 777.be, we pride ourselves in offering games characterised by sharp design and contemporary themes which appeal to a broad spectrum of customers, and we're sure Blueprint's products will fit in well with our existing catalogue.

Head of Gaming Jean-Christophe Choffray is delighted at the prospect of welcoming Blueprint to the 777.be family: 'As we continue to expand our online product range, I'm thrilled to have Blueprint Gaming on board and for our customers to experience their fantastic product range'.

The integration of Blueprint gaming is another positive move for 777.be and will help attract a larger and more diverse audience to its collection of products and services.