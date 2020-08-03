Bureau Veritas supports C-V2X Rollout

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce it is actively supporting the rollout and adoption of Cellular V2X technology with the hosting of two C-V2X Plugfests being held in America and Asia in October. The two events are part of OmniAir's worldwide connected vehicle testing event - the OmniAir Global Plugfest with Bureau Veritas hosting events in Seoul, Korea between 5-8 October and in Detroit, USA between 12-16 October. The primary objective of the Global Plugfest is to evaluate OmniAir's initial test specifications, over 120 test cases have been drafted to date, developed for OmniAir's C-V2X certification program for roadside-units (RSU) and onboard-units (OBU) that will launch later this year.

Aligned to the new ways of remote working, this full-scale event will allow participants to participate via virtual networking, hear from our industry specialists and thought leaders whilst engaging in conformance and interoperability testing from the comfort of their home office. Testing will consist of a combination of on-site testing, conducted by Bureau Veritas' OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratories (OATL) personnel, and virtual witnessing for C-V2X and DSRC devices at each location. Participating device manufactures have the option of either accompanying their device at each hub or sending their device and participating virtually.

Testing is also being opened to members of OmniAir partner organizations, including the 5GAA and ITS Korea. Aside from Bureau Veritas, other OmniAir Authorized Test Lab hubs will be hosting Plugfests over the three-week period in America, Europe and Asia providing global access to the C-V2X community.

More information can be found at https://omniair.org/events/global-plugfest/ or visit our website at www.cps.bureauveritas.com.

