Montag, 03.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0M45W ISIN: FR0006174348 Ticker-Symbol: 4BV 
Tradegate
03.08.20
15:02 Uhr
18,855 Euro
+0,195
+1,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUREAU VERITAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,91018,92517:17
18,91018,91517:17
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 15:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bureau Veritas supports C-V2X Rollout

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas is pleased to announce it is actively supporting the rollout and adoption of Cellular V2X technology with the hosting of two C-V2X Plugfests being held in America and Asia in October. The two events are part of OmniAir's worldwide connected vehicle testing event - the OmniAir Global Plugfest with Bureau Veritas hosting events in Seoul, Korea between 5-8 October and in Detroit, USA between 12-16 October. The primary objective of the Global Plugfest is to evaluate OmniAir's initial test specifications, over 120 test cases have been drafted to date, developed for OmniAir's C-V2X certification program for roadside-units (RSU) and onboard-units (OBU) that will launch later this year.

Bureau Veritas Logo

Aligned to the new ways of remote working, this full-scale event will allow participants to participate via virtual networking, hear from our industry specialists and thought leaders whilst engaging in conformance and interoperability testing from the comfort of their home office. Testing will consist of a combination of on-site testing, conducted by Bureau Veritas' OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratories (OATL) personnel, and virtual witnessing for C-V2X and DSRC devices at each location. Participating device manufactures have the option of either accompanying their device at each hub or sending their device and participating virtually.

Testing is also being opened to members of OmniAir partner organizations, including the 5GAA and ITS Korea. Aside from Bureau Veritas, other OmniAir Authorized Test Lab hubs will be hosting Plugfests over the three-week period in America, Europe and Asia providing global access to the C-V2X community.

More information can be found at https://omniair.org/events/global-plugfest/ or visit our website at www.cps.bureauveritas.com.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://www.cps.bureauveritas.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
