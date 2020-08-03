FinLab has recently continued to focus on adding value to its existing fintech investments and expanding its portfolio of blockchain projects through the EOS VC Fund. Its 12-month NAV total return to end-March 2020 was 35.2%, largely driven by the revaluation of its stake in Deposit Solutions. FinLab's NAV performance post-March 2020 may be assisted by the share price increase of Heliad Equity Partners (HEP), presumably driven by positive stock catalysts at its largest investment, German online broker flatex. HEP's partial exit from flatex announced in July 2020 increases the likelihood of a higher management fee and potentially a performance fee for 2020 to be charged by Heliad Management, which is fully owned by FinLab.

