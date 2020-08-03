Xinyi Solar has revealed another impressive set of figures and plans another 1,000-ton-per-day production line this month plus a new mine to source raw materials in September.Crisis? What crisis? Chinese solar glass manufacturer Xinyi has reported another impressive set of first-half figures despite the Covid-19-related shock which affected the country during the first three months of the year. Whilst admitting a national holiday period extended by the pandemic affected processing such as tempering and coating of its products, Xinyi Glass reported its solar furnaces continued to operate uninterrupted ...

