Montag, 03.08.2020
WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
03.08.20
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 16:58
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Davidson Kempner[1] Now Holds an 8.0% Stake and Finds Qiagen's Standalone Prospects Highly Attractive

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner continues to increase its position and now holds an 8.0% stake. We fully expect the current offer to fail and we view the current price level as a very attractive entry point. We remain confident in Qiagen's prospects and that the standalone value is attractive over both the short and long term.

Davidson Kempner Will Not Be Tendering into the Current Offer

Davidson Kempner sees Qiagen's standalone fair value as €48-52/share and therefore considers the current offer wholly inadequate. Davidson Kempner will not be tendering its shares into the current offer. We are encouraged by the recent public statements against the deal by other shareholders and we urge other shareholders to likewise reject the offer.

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44-(0)20-7952-2000

1. Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is the sub-adviser to Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which acts as the discretionary investment manager to various funds which hold in aggregate 8.0% of the share capital of Qiagen N.V. as of 3 August 2020.

