Sake Brewery Industry to Play a Positive Role in Cubitainers Market Growth from 2020 to 2028: Transparency Market Research

- Demand for sustainable and convenient packaging is increasing and this is set to contribute positively to growth in cubitainers market

- Segments of food and beverages industry under end-user category and Low Density Polyethylene under materials category will propel notable growth

- Europe will hold prominent market share over the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2020 to 2028, the global cubitainers market would witness significant increase in market revenue. Notable factors of growth, driving it on an upward growth trajectory, are increase in demand for these products in the food and beverages, and chemicals industry.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Growth rate of 6.4%, compounded annually, will mark the global cubitainers market over the forecast period. It notes that the sake brewery industry will generate notable demand for cubitainers in the market. Reasons for the increase are their cost-effectiveness, ease of handling and convenient storage."

Key Findings of Global Cubitainers Market Study:

Lucrative growth opportunities will be provided by industrial goods industry over the forecast period

On the basis of end-users, food and beverages industry will contribute massively to growth in the market

Under the material type category, LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) segment will dominate growth

In terms of capacity, the 3-10L containers are set to be a prominent segment in the global cubitainers market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cubitainers Market:

Efficient packaging solutions - that ease storage and handling of liquid products - are witnessing growing demand in a number of industries such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals. This is leading to growth in the global cubitainers market. Transparency Market Research notes that there are several other factors that are set to keep the market buoyant. A synopsis of the same is provided below:

Increasing awareness regarding need to reduce carbon-footprint is driving up demand for green products in the market

Since plastic cubitainers are recyclable and reusable, these will witness increase in demand over the forecast period

Growing middle class across the world is contributing to increase in demand for alcoholic beverages, fuelling growth in cubitainers market

Demand for packed liquid products is growing owing to ease of use and better shelf-life and this is set to drive the market forward over the forecast period

Uncover 130 pages of intelligent research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights on Cubitainers Market (Capacity: Within 3 Liter, 3-10 Liter, 10-20 Liter, and Above 20 Liter; Material: Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE], Linear Low Density Polyethylene [LLDPE], and High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]; and End User: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Other Industrial Goods) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2028 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cubitainers-market.html

Regional Analysis of Global Cubitainers Market:

Europe is set to hold a prominent share of the global cubitainers market over the forecast period

is set to hold a prominent share of the global cubitainers market over the forecast period Growth of the regional market will primarily be owed to growing preference for cubitainers for packaging liquid products

In developing countries, increase in disposable income will lead to higher demand for energy drinks and alcoholic beverages, leading to growth in cubitainers market

Analyze Global Cubitainers Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competitive Landscape of Global Cubitainers Market:

There are a decent number of players operating in the global cubitainers market. A handful of these players accounts for a major share of the market, making it a consolidated vendor landscape. Some of the top players that mark the landscape are Fujimori KOGYO CO., LTD., RPC Promens and SEKISUI SEIKEI CO., LTD, Koizumi Jute Mills Ltd., Changzhou Sanjie Plastic Products Co., Ltd, and ChangZhou HengQi Plastics Co., Ltd, among others.

Transparency Market Research profiled these in a comprehensive manner. Players have been segmented into tier slabs, based on market share and revenue. It also notes that top players are directing efforts towards increase in production capacity. It is significant to point out here that product development is a key focus area for players looking for growth in the current market scenario.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Cubitainers Industries and Markets

Global Cubitainers Market Segmentation

Cubitainers Market by Capacity

Within 3 Liter

3-10 Liter

10-20 Liter

Above 20 Liter

Cubitainers Market by Material

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cubitainers Market by End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Other Industrial Goods

Cubitainers Market by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Cut Flower Packaging Market - The global market for cut flower packaging is expected to be valued around US$ 2.1 Bn by 2018. The cut flower packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2027. Cut flower packaging helps to keep cut flowers fresh and lively throughout the supply chain. Perishable products such as cut flowers need to be packaged in appropriate packaging formats to maintain their freshness and ensure maximum vase life.

Push Pull Closures Market - The global push pull closures market is growing due to the increase in demand from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics packaging industries. The improved market share of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are expected to witness an increase in demand for the push pull closures market. Sports bottles are widely preferred over ordinary water bottles in most regions over the world.

Stand-Up Pouches Market - The shift in demand from rigid packaging to flexible packaging formats is the major factor behind the high growth of the global stand-up pouches market. Preference for stand-up pouches over other rigid packaging products such as metal cans and bottles will create enormous growth opportunities in the flexible packaging market. The demand for stand-up pouches is expected to expand at a CAGR value of 5.4%, during 2018-2026.

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/cubitainers-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg