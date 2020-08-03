Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene in the cloud August 19th to mindshare how IoT is helping solve the global virus pandemic, whilst exploring opportunities in Edge, AI, and 5G enabling an intelligent and connected future for society and humanity.

The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and the largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, today announced the exclusive agenda for the IoT Slam 2020 conference, hosted online on August 19th. The event marks the IoT Community's twelfth international IoT Slam branded conference, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the IoT landscape.

The IoT Slam conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: HPE, Amazon AWS, IBM, Microsoft, CertNexus, T-Systems North America, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, CBT, Phizzle, NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, Spirent Communications, EKG Foundation, Cisco, Ericsson, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community.

IoT Community has a unique expertise in delivering digital experiences for attendees having evolved from a virtual-first delivery model to hybrid format (virtual live in person). The shift to Work from Home, had accelerated growth over the past months as IoT Slam 2020 goes back to it's core foundations as a virtual only IoT conference.

IoT Slam 2020, features exclusive end-user focused program and luminary thought leaders, academics and legends from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, technologies enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail space.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Slam 2020 Virtual Conference. In just 5 week to this point, we have conceived, launched, and are now in the process of executing the twelfth IoT Slam ready for global viewing on August 19th, in a total of less than 2 months all with the backdrop of the most severe pandemic in over 100 years. We have secured world class speakers, and an exclusive agenda. This is unprecedented for any event, in any sector and makes the IoT Slam 2020 event a truly special milestone in the IoT Community's evolutionary process. I invite members, partners and the IoT community, to join us for free at this fascinating virtual event on August 19th, to engage in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, Hewlett Packard Fellow, and Global Head of IoT Edge, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: "We are pleased to announce another first-class agenda for the twelfth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam events. This is in concert with the IoT Community's fifth anniversary of our founding. It is empowering to be a part of a community of advisors that bring a deep level of expertise and commitment, and offer a space for several thought leaders that will present our IoT Slam 2020. Attendees will hear their stories that are replete with real world experiences and deployments, affording meaningful insights that benefit vendors and end-users."

Thousands of attendees from around the globe will tune in real-time, with tens of thousands of views from post event archives, representing the most innovative and instrumental minds across technology, consumer, enterprise and government, brand executives, technology leaders and top media will unite for the 12th occasion.

About IoT Slam 2020

IoT Slam 2020 is the Internet of Things Community's twelfth international conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam 2020 takes place August 19th, 2020, Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

