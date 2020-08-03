Dramatic Shifts in Consumer Landscape Impacting Growth Dynamics in Small Domestic Appliances Market: Transparency Market Research

- Kitchen appliances segment in the product type category will witness notable growth, owing to rapid urbanization and increase in working population

- The middle class is witnessing an increase in its numbers and this is driving demand in small domestic appliances market

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A compound annual growth rate of about 6% will be recorded by global small domestic appliances market over the period of 2020 to 2030. Numerous trends and drivers will drive this growth and improve market's worth. It is anticipated that the latter would reach valuation of USD 67.9 billion by the end of the stated period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Increasing middle class population will be a major growth factor in the market. The group is marked by growing aspirations and connection of identity with possessions. Additionally, a higher disposable income will lead to higher purchasing power, and therefore a higher willingness to invest in products that ease lives."

Key Findings of Global Small Domestic Appliances Market Study:

Internet is playing a key role in driving the market on to a high growth trajectory over the stated forecast period by creating a potent channel for promotional activities

Increase in smart phones users and increase in penetration of internet even in remote regions is contributing to higher adoption of the online mode

Growing working class population will lead to higher demand for kitchen appliances, helping the segment claim sizeable market share

Asia pacific will be a lucrative small domestic appliances market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Small Domestic Appliances Market:

The global middle class population is growing in numbers and this is leading to increase in demand for such appliances

Growing aspirations of the middle class often reflect in possessions, leading to growth in demand in the market, supported by increase in disposable income

Hectic lifestyle followed by the millennial populace is creating demand for products that bring convenience to lives and this is a notable factors of growth in the market

Players in the global domestic appliances market are investing heavily in research and development activities, paving way for higher demand

Regional Analysis of Global Small Domestic Appliances Market:

Asia Pacific will emerge as an attractive regional market, creating novel growth opportunities

will emerge as an attractive regional market, creating novel growth opportunities Expanding middle class would be a key factor of growth in the aforementioned regional market over the forecast period

Other major market would be Europe and North America owing to high degree of technological advancement and its adoption

and owing to high degree of technological advancement and its adoption High disposable income in the two regions will also contribute to growth in these markets

Competitive Landscape of Global Small Domestic Appliances Market:

Transparency Market Research has provided granular insights into the vendor landscape of global small domestic appliances market. It notes that it is quite fragmented and competitive. And, to beat competition, players make use of a variety of strategies such as planning and implementing effective marketing initiatives, developing better products, and investing in advancement of technology.

Leading players in the global small domestic appliances market are Candy Hoover Group Srl, Dyson Limited, Morphy Richards, Groupe SEB, Kenwood Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Russell Hobbs, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation, among others. The report provides a comprehensive profiling of these players with details into financials and way forward.

Global Small Domestic Appliances Market: Segmentation

Small Domestic Appliances Market, by Product Type

Kitchen Appliances

Coffee Machine



Air Fryer



Juicer



Steamers



Others (Microwave, Rice Cookers, etc.)

Floor Care Appliances

Vacuum Cleaners



Mops



Others (Cleaning Brushes, etc.)

Garment Care Appliances

Iron



Garment Steamers

Other Appliances

Air Purifiers



Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers



Others (Heaters, etc.)

Small Domestic Appliances Market, by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels



Restaurants



Cafes



Others (Bars & Bistros, etc.)

Small Domestic Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Others (Retail Stores, etc.)

Small Domestic Appliances Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

