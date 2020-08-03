DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Half Yearly Report For the six months ended 30th June 2020

A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2020 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust- plc/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. Printed copies of the Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration services Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 10.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 28th September 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 28th August 2020 (ex-dividend 27th August 2020). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2020 DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS DIRECTORS Dr D. M. BRAMWELL (Chairman) D. M. BEST Dr A. J. HOSTY S. J. B. KNOTT J. B. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I was optimistic that after the General Election in late 2019 the resolution of Brexit would be a reasonably well managed process throughout the 12 month transition period. However, the outcome of the trade negotiations with the EU is still unclear and is adversely affecting market sentiment. The Board closely monitors related developments to inform decision making on behalf of the Company. The COVID19 pandemic, which arrived in the UK and mainland Europe in early 2020, has had an unprecedented and immediate negative impact on markets, particularly from March to May. It is highly likely that the pandemic will undermine corporate performance for some time to come, nevertheless we must battle on. The FTSE All-Share Index fell by 18.7% during the first six months and, disappointingly, the Company's portfolio had a mixed six months with net asset value per share reducing by 20.9% to 1800.3p. No shares were purchased under the Company's established share buy-back programme in the half year. The issued share capital therefore remained unchanged as at 30th June 2020 at 7,540,321, which represents a reduction of 16.4% since December 2016. The share buy-back programme has been paused for the foreseeable future. The interim dividend is being maintained at 10.75p (2019: 10.75p), reflecting the Directors' awareness of the importance of dividend income to the Company's investors and its robust underlying financial position. The directors are closely monitoring the implications of the continuing market volatility and global response to the pandemic for the Company's net asset position and future income streams, and will make changes to the Company's future dividend payments when deemed appropriate to do so. Environmental, Social and Governance risks continue to be recognised as significant matters of global concern and the Board is committed to ensuring that the Company, through the Investment Director, appropriately manages and mitigates these risks through the investment strategy. I am pleased to confirm that the composition of your Board has remained stable throughout the half year, and myself and my board colleagues look forward to overseeing implementation of the Company's investment strategy and improving returns for shareholders in the future. Finally, in the medium term, the economic outlook is flat at best and the corporate environment is certainly tougher. However, we will continue to focus on delivering our overall strategy. Dr D. M. BRAMWELL Chairman 3rd August 2020 Risks and uncertainties Cautionary statement This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. The Board is mindful of the uncertainty surrounding the potential duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the Company's assets and the potential for the level of revenue derived from the portfolio to reduce from previous years. The Directors, having considered the nature and liquidity of the portfolio, the Company's investment objectives and projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and is financially sound. The Board believes that the Company and its key third party service providers have in place appropriate business continuity plans and will be able to maintain service levels through the COVID-19 pandemic. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30th June 2020 Notes Six months ended 30th Six months June 2020 ended 30th June 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 315 - 315 1,911 - 1,911 income Other 2 - - - 8 - 8 operating income Total income 315 - 315 1,919 - 1,919 Gains/(losses) - (34,137) (34,137) - 5,518 5,518 through fair value Gains on - - - - 52 52 subsidiary holding 315 (34,137) (33,822) 1,919 5,570 7,489 Expenses Investment - - - - - - management fee Other expenses 367 - 367 400 16 416 367 - 367 400 16 416 Profit/(loss) (52) (34,137) (34,189) 1,519 5,554 7,073 before tax Tax- - - - - - Profit/(loss) (52) (34,137) (34,189) 1,519 5,554 7,073 for the period Earnings per share Return per (0.7)p (452.7)p (453.4)p 19.1p 69.8p 88.9p Ordinary Share Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2020 of 7,540,321 (2019: 7,958,152). The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations. The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income. An interim dividend of 10.75p (2019: 10.75p) per share and amounting to GBP810,585 (calculated as at 29th July 2020) (2019: GBP825,220) is payable on 28th September 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 28th August 2020 (ex-dividend 27th August 2020). Notes Year ended 31st December 2019 Revenue Capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment 2 3,150 - 3,150 income Other operating 2 9 - 9 income Total income 3,159 - 3,159 Gains/(losses) - 11,188 11,188 through fair value Gains on - 52 52 subsidiary holding 3,159 11,240 14,399 Expenses Investment - - - management fee Other expenses 803 68 871 803 68 871 Profit/(loss) 2,356 11,172 13,528 before tax Tax - - - Profit/(loss) 2,356 11,172 13,528 for the period Earnings per share

Return per 30.2p 143.3p 173.5p Ordinary Share Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2019 of 7,797,775. The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2020 and 30th June 2019 has not been audited. The information for the year ended 31st December 2019 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006. The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2020 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on page 12. BALANCE SHEET as at 30th June 2020 Non-current assets 30th June 30th June 31st December 2020 2019 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investments - fair value 123,519 163,207 155,701 through profit or loss 123,519 163,207 155,701 Current assets Trade and other receivables 33 1,095 534 Amounts due from Group 78 78 78 undertakings Cash and cash equivalents 12,158 7,642 15,322 12,269 8,815 15,934 Total assets 135,788 172,022 171,635 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 43 154 80 43 154 80 Total assets less current 135,745 171,868 171,555 liabilities Net assets 135,745 171,868 171,555 Equity Called up share capital 1,885 1,963 1,885 Capital redemption reserve 370 292 370 Retained reserves: Capital reserve 63,842 59,481 64,742 Revaluation reserve 68,347 107,170 101,584 Revenue reserve 1,301 2,962 2,974 Total equity 135,745 171,868 171,555 Net asset value per share Ordinary shares 1,800.3p 2,188.7p 2275.2p STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the six months ended 30th June 2020 For the Capital Capital Revenue six months redempti reserve reserve ended 30th on June 2019 reserve Share Revaluation GBP'000 reserve GBP'000 Balance at GBP'000 capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st 2,002 253 61,984 102,217 3,119 169,57 December 5 2018 Profit for - - 601 4,953 1,519 7,073 the period Total recognised income and expense Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled 2,002 253 62,585 107,170 4,638 176,64 8 (39) 39 (3,104) - - (3,104 ) Dividends - - - - (1,676) (1,676 (Note 3) ) Balance at 30th June 2019 1,963 292 59,481 107,170 2,962 171,86 8 For the Capital year ended Redempti 31st on December 2019 Share Capital Revaluation Revenue reserve reserve reserve reserve Balance at capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st 2,002 253 61,984 102,217 3,119 169,57 December 5 2018 Changes in equity for 2019 Profit for - - 11,805 (633) 2,356 13,528 the year Total recognised income and expense Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled 2,002 253 73,789 101,584 5,475 183,10 3 (117) 117 (9,047) - - (9,047 ) Dividends - - - - (2,501) (2,501 (Note 3) ) Balance at 31st December 2019 1,885 370 64,742 101,584 2,974 171,55 5 For the Capital six months redempt ended 30th ion June 2020 reserve Share Capital Revaluation Revenue reserve reserve reserve Balance at GBP'000 capital Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 31st 1,885 370 64,742 101,584 2,974 171,555 December 2019 Loss for - - (900) (33,237) (52) (34,189 the period ) Total recognised income and expense Ordinary shares bought back and cancelled 1,885 370 63,842 68,347 2,922 137,366 - - - - - - Dividends - - - - (1,621) (1,621) (Note 3) Balance at 30th June 2020 1,885 370 63,842 68,347 1,301 135,745 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the six months ended 30th June 2020 Cashflows from operating 30th June 30th June 31st December activities 2020 2019 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit/(loss) before tax (34,189) 7,073 13,528 Adjustments for: (Gains)/losses on investments 34,137 (5,518) (11,188) (Gains) on revaluation of - (52) (52) subsidiary Purchases of investments (6,697) (2,815) (8,671) Proceeds on disposal of 4,742 825 19,857 investments Operating cash flows before (2,007) (487) 13,474 movements in working capital Decrease/(increase) in 501 (474) 87 receivables Decrease in payables (37) (35) (1) Net cash from operating (1,543) (996) 13,560 activities Cashflows from financing activities Ordinary shares bought back - (2,996) (9,047) and cancelled Dividends paid (1,621) (1,676) (2,501) Net cash used in financing (1,621) (4,672) (11,548) activities Net (decrease)/increase in (3,164) (5,668) 2,012 cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 15,322 13,310 13,310 beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at 12,158 7,642 15,322 end of period NOTES TO THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2020 1. Accounting Standards The condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), including IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" as adopted by the European Union. The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial report as those used in the Company's latest published annual financial statements. 2. Income 30th June 30th June 31st December Total income comprises: 2020 2019 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Dividends 315 1,911 3,150 Interest - 8 9 Total income 315 1,919 3,159 3. Dividends 30th June 30th June 31st December 2020 2019 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the year: Interim dividend for the year - - 825 ended 31st December 2019 of 10.75p per share Final dividend for the year 1,621 1,676 1,676 ended 31st December 2019 of 21.5p per share (year ended 31st December 2018: 21.00p) 1,621 1,676 2,501 30th June 2020 GBP'000 Income Proposed interim dividend of 10.75p per share 811___ 811 This proposed interim dividend was approved by the Board on 3rd August 2020, has been calculated based on shares in issue at 29th July 2020, and has not been included as a liability at 30th 4. Valuation of financial instruments

