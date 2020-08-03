The International Window Film Association: Safety and Security Window Film Stands Guard Round The Clock

"It's like an invisible shield and may protect valuables and lives," International Window Film Association

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is recognizing Safe + Sound Week by encouraging people to proactively identify and manage potential safety hazards around the home or workplace that may result in injury or worse. Safety and security window film may reduce the likelihood of serious injury from glass shards and also provide another level of security from crimes of opportunity, such as smash and grab break-ins.

"Safety and security window films stand guard around the clock by providing an invisible shield that may protect valuables and lives the minute they are professionally installed," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. Safe + Sound Week is an awareness program of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

With social unrest adding to the usual list of safety threats of wind storms, burglars, explosions and accidents, safety and security window films should be added to homes, schools and businesses to improve safety and security. The IWFA offers a free booklet of security window film for schools to help guide officials on what to expect from safety and security window films.

While windows are critical to a building's design and comfort, and they also need to be periodically evaluated to make sure that they are both safe and effective. The IWFA points out that windows around a home's entryway offer an inviting target for thieves to smash their way inside. FBI reports reveal that illegal entry is often made through a door or window and also that the months of July and August see an increase in break-ins.

"By taking the time now to look at windows and entryways and address any safety issues now, more peace of mind may be enjoyed later," said Smith.

Whether in the workplace or a residence, safety and security window films may be used in ground floor openings such as in and around doors, windows that can be easily reached, windows that are in stairways, or where someone could fall through and injure themselves from the glass and height of the fall, and also wherever there are large areas of glazing such as sliders or picture windows. Other suggested locations to evaluate include bathrooms, such as shower doors, bathroom windows, and glazing that could be accidentally broken from something such as a slip and fall.

If a building manager or homeowner is not sure what type of glass they have, a common-sense approach is to seek professional advice from area window film installers. There is an IWFA Dealer Locator for people who want help.

Safety/securitywindow films applied to glass are tested to the same break safe standards required of tempered glass, heat-strengthened glass, and laminated glass. Window film manufacturers have copies of the actual laboratory test reports validating that their products do, in fact, meet specific impact testing.

"Safety window films, when professionally installed on windows deliver many other benefits in addition to their safety attributes, these other benefits include: energy savings, reduced glare, UV protection, and the improved overall appearance of a building's exterior," said Smith.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy, and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and see more information on YouTube.

