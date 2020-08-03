Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, August 3
3 August 2020
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.
During the month of July 2020, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC repurchased 352,500 ordinary shares into Treasury. No shares were repurchased for cancellation.
No ordinary shares were issued.
As at 31 July 2020, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 5,011,950 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 131,149,745.
The above figure (131,149,745) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347