Key Figures
31.07.2020
|in CHF
Performance in %
31.07.2020
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 235.14*
-2.3%
12.9%
6.8%
Share Price
CHF 269.00
8.9%
41.6%
20.9%
Total Net Assets (in million)
1'636
* The expected positive impact from the IPO of Cathay Biotech on the net asset value per HBM share (NAV) has not yet been reflected. Based on the issue price, after deduction of the lock-up discount and the tax provision, the NAV would increase by CHF 23.50 (+10.0%). The first trading day of Cathay's shares is set for 12 August 2020.
* Die durch den Börsengang von Cathay Biotech erwartenden positiven Auswirkungen auf den Inneren Wert je HBM-Aktie (NAV) sind noch nicht berücksichtigt. Auf Grundlage des Ausgabepreises, nach Abzug des Lock-up Diskonts und der Steuerrückstellung, würde sich der NAV um CHF 23.50 (+10.0%) erhöhen. Der erste Handelstag der Cathay Aktie ist auf den 12. August 2020 festgelegt.
MTD
Month to Date
FYTD
Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)
CYTD
Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2020)