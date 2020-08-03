Key Figures

31.07.2020

in CHF Performance in %

31.07.2020 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 235.14* -2.3% 12.9% 6.8% Share Price CHF 269.00 8.9% 41.6% 20.9% Total Net Assets (in million) 1'636

* The expected positive impact from the IPO of Cathay Biotech on the net asset value per HBM share (NAV) has not yet been reflected. Based on the issue price, after deduction of the lock-up discount and the tax provision, the NAV would increase by CHF 23.50 (+10.0%). The first trading day of Cathay's shares is set for 12 August 2020.

* Die durch den Börsengang von Cathay Biotech erwartenden positiven Auswirkungen auf den Inneren Wert je HBM-Aktie (NAV) sind noch nicht berücksichtigt. Auf Grundlage des Ausgabepreises, nach Abzug des Lock-up Diskonts und der Steuerrückstellung, würde sich der NAV um CHF 23.50 (+10.0%) erhöhen. Der erste Handelstag der Cathay Aktie ist auf den 12. August 2020 festgelegt.