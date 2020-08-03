Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI):
The leading European care and support services group for the elderly and fragile, announces that the 2020 half-year financial report has been filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Korian website (www.korian.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English translation will be available in the next few days.
Next communication
28 October 2020: Q3 and 9 months 2020 revenue (after market close)
About Korian
Korian is the leading European care and support services group for the elderly and fragile.
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
