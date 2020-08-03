Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated: Insurance Carrier Denial of Coverage for Calmare Pain Mitigation Therapy Overturned in California

Independent Medical Review Organization Determined: "Denial Should Be Overturned"

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, (OTC PINK:CTTC), the pain mitigation company, announced today that the independent medical review organization (" IMRO "), in a rereview case filed with the California Department of Insurance, recommended overturning an insurance treatment coverage denial by the UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company for Calmare Pain Mitigation Therapy (" Calmare PMT ") in the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (" CRPS ").

In the determination letter sent to a patient last month, the IMRO's final determination was as follows:

"FINAL DETERMINATION: OVERTURN. This means we disagree with UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company's decision to deny reimbursement for transcutaneous electrical modulation pain processing provided from 12/03/18 through 5/14/19. Two out of three medical experts decided that transcutaneous electrical modulation pain processing provided from 12/03/18 through 5/14/19 was likely to have been more beneficial for the enrollee than any available standard therapy."

Per CIC Section 10169.3(f), the California Department of Insurance adopts the decision of the IMRO. The IMRO decision is final and not subject to further appeals .

The patient was undergoing Calmare Pain Mitigation Therapy treatments for CRPS, under the supervision of Calmare Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen J. D'Amato, MD, FACEP.

"Calmare Pain Mitigation Therapy is the only effective, non-invasive and non-narcotic modality for CRPS today," said Calmare Therapeutics President & CEO Conrad Mir. "This overturning is monumental for the adoption of the Company's flagship, proprietary therapy within the medical community for CRPS. We look forward to having similar insurance coverage denials overturned."

About Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Complex regional pain syndrome is a chronic - lasting greater than six months - pain condition that most often affects one limb i.e., an arm, leg, hand, or foot and is usually the result of an injury. CRPS is believed to be caused by damage to, or malfunction of, the peripheral and central nervous systems. CRPS is characterized by prolonged or excessive pain and changes in skin color, temperature, and/or swelling in the affected area. For further information about CRPS, visit: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/patient-caregiver-education/fact-sheets/complex-regional-pain-syndrome-fact-sheet.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group, a diversified health care company. For more information, visit www.uhc.com.

About Calmare Therapeutics, Inc.

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops and commercializes chronic, neuropathic pain devices. Our flagship medical device - the Calmare® Pain Therapy Device (the " Calmare Device ") - is the world's only non-invasive, non-addictive modality that can successfully treat chronic, neuropathic pain. The Company holds a U.S. Food & Drug Administration 510k clearance designation on its flagship device, which grants it the exclusive right to sell, market, research and develop the medical device in the United States and throughout the world. The Calmare Devices are commercially sold to medical practices and found in U.S. military hospitals, clinics and installations.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements deal with the Company's current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations and statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot guarantee its future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

