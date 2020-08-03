Disrupt Media: Anthony Agyeman Launches Shopify Training Program To Empower Entrepreneurs

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is currently the fast-growing e-commerce platform in the world, enabling startups to have a turn-key solution to offering products and services online. According to a report on Inc Magazine, 70% of mentored businesses survive more than five years. Only 30% of businesses without a mentor will make it to a fifth year if they're lucky. A mentor is paramount while running a business. Having a mentor for your business can greatly increase your chances of building a long-lasting and profitable business. Anthony Agyeman, a renowned entrepreneur, acknowledges this fact. Anthony has been disrupting the eCommerce world for quite some time now, dedicating years to studying and trying out different strategies in order to perfect his craft.

Anthony Agyeman has scaled two online businesses to 7-figures. He attributes his success to a mentor who helped him maneuver through the eCommerce landscape, which can be very competitive.

For this reason, Anthony launched an Online Program that will help thousands of entrepreneurs. He is focusing on offering mentorship programs to help them create a strong foundation as they start their businesses. Having helped more than one hundred entrepreneurs establish their eCommerce business in a short period, Anthony is determined to help many others.

A Short Backstory for Anthony

Anthony was born in Boston and raised in Houston. At a young age, he knew that school was not for him despite being a good student. "It was not my desired pastime," he explains. He started playing competitive video games while running a Community Cinema Channel on YouTube and traveling around the country.

He was working hard to see that he could at least provide for himself without stressing his single mother, who had solely raised him since he was three years old after his father left them. He had an entrepreneurial mindset, and by 23, he had opened several businesses - some failing and others thriving.

At 18 years old, after working on his YouTube videos and earning good money through AdSense since he had grown the channel, he launched a clothing brand called "Murderous Clothing" which he marketed using iconic figures like "Lil Pump," "Ace Family," "JC & Kian," "Ronnie Banks" and many others. That led to the success of his business, and in two weeks, he was getting more than 600 orders a week.

Mentoring Others

"If I tell you something, you will forget, If I teach you, you might remember, If I involve you, you will learn," he says as he describes the importance of having a mentor. Anthony Agyeman is currently launching online programs to teach how to create an online store using Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to help empower people to earn money online. He is using an approach that will not only teach but involve the student in the real business and help them learn the best way possible.

During this whole pandemic, many people have realized the need for technology. Anthony is capitalizing on this opportunity to help others and has already coached more than 100 people in his newly launched program. He is teaching them about everything involved in running a business, establishing a good business plan, budgeting, handling the day to day operations, making contemporary decisions, and running marketing campaigns.

Most people have been jumping into businesses without precise information, thus giving up or failing. Lacking someone you can lean on for trusted advice can be hard in the field of business. No one is willing to share proprietary information with fresh entrepreneurs. In the program, Anthony is interacting with his clients and giving them real-time examples with his own businesses, which are all online.

Providing Opportunities for Many

Anthony Agyeman is hosting free webinars about eCommerce to teach people in his community how to maneuver and make an active income from the internet. He knows that just teaching is not enough; that's why he aims to mentor them.

If you're struggling with running or starting an online business, Anthony is definitely the person you need to talk to. Unlike many other teachers who teach something they have not experienced, Anthony is sure that whatever he is teaching works because he has tried it himself. This is because he has been through the same path, and the challenges that entrepreneurs are facing have confronted him at one point in his journey. There is plenty to learn, share, discuss, with Anthony Agyeman.

Who Is Anthony Agyeman?

Have you ever had a conversation with somebody and after speaking with them, you realize that they really have it figured out?

That's exactly how I felt recently after meeting Anthony Agyeman for the first time. This guy is literally tearing up the eCommerce world, generating over a million dollars per month, and doing it in an extremely short period of time. He was able to scale his first eCommerce business to over $1,200,000 in only 23 months, and now he is teaching other people how to do the same.

"E-Commerce Truly Changed My Life. My whole mission is to finically free over 100,000 people. The problem that I solve is giving people the skills and tricks to go and make a full-time income." Anthony shares with me. Today, Anthony Agyeman is a multimillionaire tech entrepreneur who has started up multiple online businesses and has had tons of success. He has also helped out a tremendous amount of people transform their business dream into realities and scale it to numbers they never thought was possible. He is a big believer in living the laptop lifestyle and his online courses are designed specifically to give you everything you need to start your own online business with zero experience, from ANYWHERE in the world!

How Anthony Started From The Bottom and Climbed His Way To The Top

Things weren't always this way for Anthony Agyeman. Early on in his childhood, his parents split up at the age of 3 and after that, his father was never around. He was raised by a single mother and she had to work 2-3 jobs just to make ends meet. Throughout his childhood, his mom moved them from state to state, from Boston to Florida to Texas, always chasing new job opportunities. Anthony watched his mother struggle to support his family and he knew that when he got old he didn't want to be trapped working for the minimum wage to survive.

As a teenager, he got into youtube and got his first taste of making money online. Then at age 18, Anthony got involved with influencer marketing and that is when things really started to take off. At that time, the influencer marketing game was fairly new and he really took that to his advantage, starting a clothing line and using early Instagram celebrity accounts and fan pages to blow up his business.

That is where things took a turn for the worst. Agyeman ended up getting mixed up with the wrong crowd and "invested" his profits into illegal drug business. Thankfully his criminal empire quickly cut short. He ended up getting arrested and actually charged with a felony within his first couple of months doing it. He hit rock bottom but his arrest came as a blessing in disguise. After paying over $40k in lawyers' fees and spending months on probation, he realized something. That he needed to focus on his true passion which was something he was tremendously good at, Online Marketing.

The Power Of High Ticket Drop Shipping

The ultimate turning point in Anthony Agyeman's career was when he finally hired a mentor and discovered the power of drop shipping. "I started learning and researching about how to make money online and I stubbed across dropshipping. I started learning more about it and I really liked the business model just because I was already super familiar with how it worked and now I just had to learn somethings and adapt."

In the beginning, he wasted a lot of time trying to learn to dropship on his own and it took him a lot of trial and error to make it work and he failed a lot. He had to invest a lot of time and money into working with mentors to learn the right strategies. "It actually didn't really work out for me until I got a mentor. After I got a mentor, a lot of more things became very clear and I understood things a lot better. I then started doing dropshipping again and this time I had success." Within 23 months he went from being in debt and on probation to driving exotic cars and scaling his business to over a million dollars in sales.

At this time, he was doing regular (low-ticket) drop shipping but he knew there had to be another level of success. "I was selling other people's products and I was like man, if I can do this imagine what else I can do." Anthony began to do research into a new emerging trend called High Ticket Drop Shipping. Just as he was an early adopter in Influencer Marketing, Anthony was one of the first people to capitalize on this new phenomenon. He has already had success with regular drop shipping but felt stuck and he knew the money he wasn't satisfied. "I had success but the only issue is I was not making as much as I thought I should have been making. I started thinking to myself the same way you sell a low-ticket item is the same way you sell a high-ticket item in all honesty. Yes, a couple of small things are different but at the end of the day it's really all about having a good attractive ad, bring traffic to your website, having a good product, and then converting the traffic into sales." He began converting all his businesses from low ticket stores to high ticket stores and that is when everything changes for him. He went from making a million dollars per year to a million dollars per month! "I got into high-ticket drop shipping and started making a fortune. This was the first time I made over 7 figures in one month of my businesses."

How Anthony Agyeman climbed the ranks to achieve the monumental success he has today?

Today, Anthony Agyeman has started numerous successful businesses both online and offline. He thinks that the education system is broken and wants to help "I really didn't have to go to college to get a degree to start making money." That is why he started his marketing and consulting agency that teaches other entrepreneurs the skills they need to succeed. He also invested a lot of the capital he made into Real Estate, renovating and flipping properties and turning some of them into AirBnBs that generated passive income. Another passive income business he has invested in is ATM machines, which make him money 24 hours per day without him having to be there. The biggest takeaway I got from learning more about Anthony Agyeman's story is to stop trading your time for money, learn how to make money online, and to surround yourself with the right mentors in life. Anthony Agyeman's story is truly inspirational and he is definitely one of the top 30 under 30 entrepreneurs to watch out for in 2020.

To learn more about Anthony Agyeman be sure to follow him on social media below.

Website: https://anthonyagyeman.com/

Anthony Agyeman On Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/onlinemoney/

Anthony Agyeman On LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-agyeman-3653a817a

Anthony Agyeman On Twitter

https://twitter.com/xonlinemoney

Anthony Agyeman On Influencive

https://www.influencive.com/anthony-agyeman-marketing-guru

Anthony Agyeman On Disrupt Magazine

https://disruptmagazine.com/anthony-agyeman-from-rock-bottom-to-7-figure-ecom-guru/

Anthony Agyeman On Yolo Daily

https://www.yolodaily.com/how-anthony-agyeman-is-helping-over-100000-people-become-financially-free/

Anthony Agyeman On Thrive Global

https://thriveglobal.com/stories/your-friends-might-not-be-your-ideal-business-partner-young-entrepreneur-anthony-agyeman-found-out-the-hard-way/

Press and Publicist Contact Info:

Tony Delgado

Email: info@disruptvip.com

Phone: 201-875-8684

Disrupt Magazine - The Voice of Latino Entrepreneurs

https://disruptmagazine.com/

Karinna Berrospi

Email: karinna@disruptvip.com

Disrupt Press Accelerator

https://pressaccelerator.com/

SOURCE: Disrupt Media LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599551/Anthony-Agyeman-Launches-Shopify-Training-Program-To-Empower-Entrepreneurs