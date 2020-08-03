Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 19:22
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 3

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited84.66GG00BJVDZ94631th July 2020


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184


Date:1stAUG 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.