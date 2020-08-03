Regulatory News:

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and share, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights

(including treasury shares)* 31 July 2020 142,616,879 142,168,124 142,357,425

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €855,701,274

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

