Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Smith as an Independent Director, effective August 3, 2020.

David Smith is the senior analyst for The Morgan Report.com and a regular contributor to MoneyMetals.com. For the past 15 years, he has investigated precious metals' mines and exploration sites in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, China, Canada, and the U.S.A. He is a sought-after speaker at the Cambridge Investment Conference, and Sprott Natural Resource Symposium amongst others.

Mr. Smith comments: "I have visited the Pulacayo silver project and the Gibellini vanadium project,and I believe those projects are of merit, which warrant accelerated exploration and development. I am very pleased to join Silver Elephant and to be part of the team, for whom I have high regard."

The Company also announces that Ronald Clayton has resigned from the Board of Directors to focus on his role as President and CEO of 1911 Gold Corporation.

The Company thanks Mr. Clayton for his service, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project and Triunfo gold-silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

