Technavio has been monitoring the tilapia market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005387/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tilapia Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the tilapia market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand for processed seafood is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

APAC

What is the major trend of the market?

Increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Mah Protein Inc., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for processed seafood will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tilapia Market is segmented as below:

Product Nile Tilapia Blue Tilapia Mozambique Tilapia.

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA.



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40906

Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tilapia market report covers the following areas:

Tilapia Market size

Tilapia Market trends

Tilapia Market analysis

This study identifies increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders as one of the prime reasons driving the tilapia market growth during the next few years.

Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tilapia market, including some of the vendors such as Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Mah Protein Inc., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tilapia market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tilapia market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tilapia market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tilapia market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tilapia market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Nile tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Blue tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mozambique tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amacore BV

Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd.

Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd.

Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd.

Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd.

IBCO Ltd.

Mah Protein, Inc.

Regal Springs Tilapia AG

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd.

Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/