Technavio has been monitoring the tilapia market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the tilapia market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of market was at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2024.
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Demand for processed seafood is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- APAC
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Mah Protein Inc., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for processed seafood will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Tilapia Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Nile Tilapia
- Blue Tilapia
- Mozambique Tilapia.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA.
Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tilapia market report covers the following areas:
- Tilapia Market size
- Tilapia Market trends
- Tilapia Market analysis
This study identifies increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders as one of the prime reasons driving the tilapia market growth during the next few years.
Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tilapia market, including some of the vendors such as Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd., Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Mah Protein Inc., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd., and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tilapia market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Tilapia Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist tilapia market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the tilapia market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the tilapia market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tilapia market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Nile tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Blue tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mozambique tilapia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amacore BV
- Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd.
- Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd.
- Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd.
- Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd.
- IBCO Ltd.
- Mah Protein, Inc.
- Regal Springs Tilapia AG
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd.
- Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
