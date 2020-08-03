Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today noted that as of 1 August 2020, PSH has engaged Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Northern Trust") as its administrator, replacing Elysium Fund Management Limited ("Elysium") and Morgan Stanley Fund Services (Cayman) Ltd. which previously served as PSH's administrator and sub-administrator, respectively. Northern Trust will also replace Elysium as PSH's company secretary on 1 September 2020.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

