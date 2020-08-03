Technavio has been monitoring the digital PCR (DPCR) market and it is poised to grow by USD 252.26 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005390/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital PCR Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 11%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing use of dPCR in pathogen detection disease diagnosis is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Expedeon AG, Fluidigm Corp., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America

What is the major trend for digital PCR (DPCR) market?

Growing applications of BEAMing technology-based dPCR workflows is a major growth factor for the market.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Expedeon AG, Fluidigm Corp., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of dPCR in pathogen detection disease diagnosis will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market is segmented as below:

Product Consumables Instruments

Geographic Landscape North America Europe Asia ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40945

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital PCR (DPCR) market report covers the following areas:

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market size

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market trends

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market analysis

This study identifies growing applications of beaming technology-based dPCR workflows as one of the prime reasons driving the digital PCR (DPCR) market growth during the next few years.

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital PCR (DPCR) market, including some of the vendors such as Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Expedeon AG, Fluidigm Corp., JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN NV, Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital PCR (DPCR) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital PCR (DPCR) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital PCR (DPCR) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital PCR (DPCR) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital PCR (DPCR) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital PCR (DPCR) market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing applications of BEAMing technology-based dPCR workflows

Growing developments in personalized medicine

Growing demand for dPCR in non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Expedeon AG

Fluidigm Corp.

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN NV

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005390/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/