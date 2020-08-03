Anzeige
Montag, 03.08.2020
PR Newswire
03.08.2020 | 22:52
iHerb Announces Major Enhancement to iHerb's Popular Rewards Program

PASADENA, California, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is revamping its Rewards Program to deliver better returns to loyal customers and those they refer to experience iHerb's superior line of products delivered at superior prices with superior service.

iHerb Logo

Now iHerb customers who refer friends, family, colleagues, and anyone else to purchase products from iHerb will receive a US $5 bonus for each order placed, and those they refer will receive a five percent discount on each order.

"We are committed to our mission of offering our customers earth's best selection of available natural products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi. "We believe this change combined with iHerb's global presence will make our Rewards program one of the most attractive and profitable programs for Social Media influencers all over the world."

iHerb deeply values our loyal customers who share our commitment to delivering the highest quality products at the most competitive prices, and we want to reward both them and those they refer to us in meaningful ways. Changes to our Rewards Program allows us to do that.

iHerb has invested extensively in offering the best overall value in the world for more than 30,000 quality brand name natural products, shipped directly from our state of the art climate controlled facilities. Our expanded Rewards Program further demonstrates iHerb's commitment to quality, customer experience, and delivering health and wellness products safely to where our customers live and work.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in over 150 countries. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

© 2020 PR Newswire
