Meikles Ld - Directorate Change

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders are hereby advised of the appointment of Mr Simon Hammond, Ms Cathrine Chitiyo and Mr Stewart Cranswick as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from 31 July 2020. The Board welcomes the three new directors and looks forward to their valuable contribution to both the Company and Group's affairs.

Mr Simon Hammond

Simon is a Chartered Accountant and seasoned business leader. He joined the Old Mutual Group in 1999 and served in various positions including Group Finance Director for Zimbabwe, Chief Operating Officer for Old Mutual Africa and Managing Director of CABS, a position he held from 2015 until his retirement in March 2020. Prior to joining the Old Mutual Group, Simon was a Partner at KPMG Zimbabwe from 1989 to 1999 and is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe ("ICAZ"). Simon has held various positions of responsibility for ICAZ, is a director of Delta Corporation Limited since December 2000 and is the chairman of the Executive Committee of Peterhouse Group of Schools.

Ms Cathrine Chitiyo

Cathrine is a partner with law firm Atherstone & Cook in Harare. After graduating with an LL.B. from the University of Zimbabwe, Cathrine started her career as a Public Prosecutor before proceeding into private practice. She carved her niche in conveyancing whilst also practising commercial and corporate law. In 2009 her law firm Wickwar & Chitiyo merged with Atherstone & Cook. She has been involved in several commercial transactions, advisory mandates and legal due diligences.

She is a past Trustee of the Law Society Compensation Fund, and current member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Conveyancing Committee. Cathrine is also a past board member of National Aids Council, and some commercial entities, including a bank.

Mr Stewart Cranswick

Stewart had a distinguished career as a stockbroker in Johannesburg. He brings a wealth of business insight having significant experience in a wide range of industries from travel and tourism to property and farming in various countries over the past 19 years including operating a successful hotel business in Africa and Australia. He has been a director of two listed entities in Australia and was previously a director of African Sun Limited.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

T. MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 August 2020