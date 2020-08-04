Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 08:04
Quetzal Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

Quetzal Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 3

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR")

Quetzal Capital Plc

(formerly Welney Plc; "Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company on 31stJuly 2020 posted notice to shareholders of its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 30thJune 2019, which will occur on Tuesday, 1stSeptember 2020 at 10.00 a.m. BST at the Company's business offices in Kingston upon Hull, East Yorks.

Owing to the present restrictions on gatherings in confined spaces and the Government's national and local measures to reduce the spread of novel Coronavirus, shareholders are requested not to attend the AGM in person but are encouraged to exercise their voting rights by means of proxies, full guidance on which is contained within the documents despatched to them on 31stJuly 2020.

Following the AGM (including any adjournment(s) thereof), the outcome of the business before members will be announced here.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

3rdAugust 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 1279 635511

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

