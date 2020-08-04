4 August 2020

Rightmove plc

Directorate Change

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's largest property portal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dolan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 7 September 2020.

Alison was the Chief Strategy Officer at News UK from 2016 until May 2020, where she was at the forefront of the business's digital transformation. Before News UK, Alison held a number of senior positions at Sky plc, including Group Treasurer, Director of Finance and Deputy Managing Director Sky Business.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Brooks-Johnson, CEO, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Alison to Rightmove, with her extensive commercial and strategic expertise and a strong background in digital media services, Alison will be a valuable addition to Rightmove's leadership team. I would also like to thank Georgina Hudson, Head of Finance, for stepping up as interim Finance Director and her invaluable support through our half year results."

Commenting on her appointment, Alison said "I am very excited to be joining Rightmove and am looking forward to working with the team in our quest to make home moving easier in the UK."

Remuneration

Alison's service contract, remuneration and benefits will be consistent with Rightmove's Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders at the 2020 AGM. Her base salary is £390,000, with a pro-rata 2020 bonus opportunity of up to 175% of salary (60% of which will be in deferred shares) and a pro-rata performance share award of up to 175% of salary. No buy out awards will be required.

There are no further details requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Enquiries:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Amy Murphy, PR Manager

Press@rightmove.co.uk