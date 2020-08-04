A new report by the International Council on Clean Transportation provides forecasts for green hydrogen prices by 2050. The group claims to have included system costs that have been ignored in green hydrogen economy assessments thus far. Average green hydrogen prices, however, will almost be halved in the United States and Europe.The price of hydrogen produced via renewable energy could be nearly halved by 2050 in Europe and the United States, according to a new report by the International Council on Clean Transportation. The authors of "Assessment of Hydrogen Production Costs from Electrolysis: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...