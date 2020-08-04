Sasol plans to power its operations in the municipalities of Secunda and Sasolburg with two 10 MW solar projects. The successful bidders with sell power to the factories under power purchase agreements.South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol has kicked off a request for proposals (RFP) process to seek independent power producers for two PV plants that will power its operations in Secunda, Mpumalanga province, and Sasolburg, Free State province. Interested independent power producers have until Oct. 2 to submit their proposals. "We are excited to launch the RFP, which forms part of our broader ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...