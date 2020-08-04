The mechanisms behind light-elevated temperature-induced degradation are still not fully understood, but it is known to cause significant performance losses for modules in the field. Scientists in China are investigating the causes of the phenomenon, and are currently focused on the surface of the materials and the interfaces between the silicon and passivation layers.First identified in 2012, light-elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) is known to potentially cause performance losses as high as 10% over a period of years for modules in the field, and has been observed in most p-type ...

