Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Stuttgart
04.08.20
08:08 Uhr
1,910 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2020 | 08:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Sale of vessel

Bermuda, 4 August 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that agreement has been reached for the sale of the 2003-built VLGC Avance, to an unrelated third party for a price of $35 million.

A 10% deposit payment has been received, while delivery and balance payment is expected in primo September 2020.

After debt repayment, the sale will generate approx. $17 million in net cash proceeds, with an expected book profit of approx. $6 million to be recorded in the third quarter.

The sale follows the company's fleet renewal strategy, reducing average age and fuel efficiency of the fleet, initiated with the contracting of two 91,000 cbm LPG dual fuel newbuilding's to be delivered in 2021/2022.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.