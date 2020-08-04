B&H Photo Video: Olympus Announces the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Photography News: Olympus has updated its compact OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Camera and added a versatile 100-400mm telephoto zoom lens

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / B&H Photo would like to announce the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a mirrorless Micro Four Thirds digital camera featuring an upgraded 20MP Live MOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and a selfie mode to accompany its 180° tilt-down 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen monitor. Beyond stills, this camera is also capable of UHD 4K video recording at 30 fps, as well as Full HD at 60 fps and high-speed HD recording up to 120 fps.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1576156-REG/olympus_v207130bu000_om_d_e_m10_mark_iv.htm

Silver:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1576155-REG/olympus_v207130su000_om_d_e_m10_mark_iv.html

Highlights

20.3MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

TruePic VIII Image Processor

UHD 4K30p Video Recording

2.36m-Dot 0.67x-Magnification OLED EVF

3.0" 1.04m-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

121-Point Contrast-Detection AF

8.7 fps Shooting, ISO 200-25600

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer wireless connectivity for remote camera control or for sharing photos and videos to a linked mobile device. Additional improvements include in-camera battery charging via USB, an Instant Film art filter, and a deeper grip shape for better camera control. Available in black and silver models, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is also available paired in a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens.

Olympus also announced the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS lens, a 200-800mm-equivalent telephoto zoom with a compact, dustproof, splash-proof design; a focus-limiter switch; and a minimum focus distance to just 4.3' with 0.57x magnification. The lens incorporates a high refractive index and extra-low dispersion elements and features a Zuiko Extra-Low Reflection Optical Coating to minimize unwanted reflections and enable high-resolution telephoto imaging.

Hands on Review Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Learn More on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/olympus-announces-the-om-d-e-m10-mark-iv-camera-and-the-compact-100-400mm-lens

