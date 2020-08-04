Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
B&H Photo Video: Olympus Announces the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Photography News: Olympus has updated its compact OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Camera and added a versatile 100-400mm telephoto zoom lens

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / B&H Photo would like to announce the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a mirrorless Micro Four Thirds digital camera featuring an upgraded 20MP Live MOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and a selfie mode to accompany its 180° tilt-down 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen monitor. Beyond stills, this camera is also capable of UHD 4K video recording at 30 fps, as well as Full HD at 60 fps and high-speed HD recording up to 120 fps.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1576156-REG/olympus_v207130bu000_om_d_e_m10_mark_iv.htm

Silver:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1576155-REG/olympus_v207130su000_om_d_e_m10_mark_iv.html

Highlights

  • 20.3MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor
  • TruePic VIII Image Processor
  • UHD 4K30p Video Recording
  • 2.36m-Dot 0.67x-Magnification OLED EVF
  • 3.0" 1.04m-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
  • 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization
  • 121-Point Contrast-Detection AF
  • 8.7 fps Shooting, ISO 200-25600
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer wireless connectivity for remote camera control or for sharing photos and videos to a linked mobile device. Additional improvements include in-camera battery charging via USB, an Instant Film art filter, and a deeper grip shape for better camera control. Available in black and silver models, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is also available paired in a kit with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens.

Olympus also announced the new M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS lens, a 200-800mm-equivalent telephoto zoom with a compact, dustproof, splash-proof design; a focus-limiter switch; and a minimum focus distance to just 4.3' with 0.57x magnification. The lens incorporates a high refractive index and extra-low dispersion elements and features a Zuiko Extra-Low Reflection Optical Coating to minimize unwanted reflections and enable high-resolution telephoto imaging.

Hands on Review Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Learn More on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera and M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/olympus-announces-the-om-d-e-m10-mark-iv-camera-and-the-compact-100-400mm-lens

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

