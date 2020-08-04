Smiths Detection, a global leader in detection and screening technologies, today confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of PathSensors, a leading bio-technology solutions and environmental-testing company, based in Baltimore, MD, USA.

The acquisition strengthens Smiths Detection's biological-detection capabilities to detect pathogens for broad end-market applications, including in food and agriculture safety.

"We are pleased to be able to complete this acquisition, which we view as a significant strategic step in accelerating how we are able to respond to biological threats, which are becoming increasingly relevant in the current environment," said Roland Carter, President Smiths Detection. "PathSensors has developed such a capability with its multiple threat assays already available, it is able to identify biological threats in minutes and will provide a suitable biological capability to our customers."

ENDS

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

About PathSensors

PathSensors is a leading biotechnology solutions and environmental testing company providing high-speed, high-sensitivity pathogen detection and threat prevention solutions. PathSensors' solutions can detect a wide range of threats, including anthrax, ricin, Ebola, salmonella, Phytophthora, Ralstonia, and many more. Visit PathSensors at www.pathsensors.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005132/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Natasha Perfect, Smiths Detection Natasha.perfect@smithsdetection.com

FTI Consulting sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com