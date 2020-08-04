The Chinese manufacturer has completed the first 1.5 GW phase of its 10 GW expansion plan. It will deploy another 4 GW phase by the end of this year at two new facilities in China's Jiangsu province.Chinese PV module manufacturer Wuxi Suntech has completed the first 1.5 GW phase of its 10 GW capacity expansion plan. With the new capacity at its factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, the company's total module output now stands at 6 GW, on top of 4.5 GW of capacity at its production facilities in Wuxi and Changzhou, Jiangsu. "We will reach up to 10 GW by the end of this year," Wuxi Suntech told pv ...

