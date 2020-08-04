NeutriSci International Inc.: Neutrisci Receives Final Approval from The Japanese Health Ministry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is very pleased to provide a further update regarding its entry into the promising Japanese CBD market.

Japanese Health Ministry has now approved the NeutriSci licenced product for immediate sale and distribution into Japan. NeutriSci's IP, technology and ingredients were used to create this new broad-spectrum CBD product line introduced by Tabletz LLC. The Tabletz LLC. product mix will initially be comprised of 3 flavours of its quick dissolving sublingual CBD tablets.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, said:"The approval of our IP, technology and ingredients by the Japanese Health Ministry is a tremendous success for us and for our partner, Tabletz LLC. The approval by the Japanese Health Ministry demonstrates the efficacy and the accuracy of our IP and technology. Japan's Health Ministry receives a multitude of applications per year from companies all over the world trying to enter the promising marketplace in Japan. There is an extremely strict process that the product and all parties associated with the product must go through to satisfy the level of scrutiny by the Health Ministry. Only a very select few ever meet the criteria for approval. Receiving the approval from such a well respected, diligent and detailed organization further validates the precision of our processes, the stability of our partnerships and the quality of our product. This is a fantastic accomplishment!"

"We have a leading-edge product that will be the first of its kind in the Japanese marketplace. We now have a significant head start on any competitors and with our partnerships in place; a firm grasp on a market that has significant potential as demonstrated by market research and consumer sampling. The initial sample order was shipped by air to Japan and our partner has already begun to have their dedicated sales and marketing team prepare for the full launch of these products in October 2020. We look forward to the official brand launch, website and social media platforms in the coming days. This is a great opportunity for our partnership and for the future," he added.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

