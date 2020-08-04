Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Size Worth $46.9 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compound semiconductor materials market size is expected to reach 46.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to be driven by an increase in product demand from the end-use industries due to its ability to consume less power, along with the broad temperature range and high electron mobility.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, group III-V compound semiconductor materials are estimated to reach USD 25.1 million by 2027 owing to their higher power efficiency and unique optical properties, including excellent mobility and photon-electron conversion efficiency

The telecommunication application segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the extensive product use for communication devices

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in terms of revenue owing to the surge in demand for semiconductors for electronic devices, driven by an increase in per capita income and rapid industrialization in the region

Taiwan is expected to emerge as a key consumer over the forecast period owing to the presence of some of the few largest integrated circuit manufacturers in the region

Key players are focused on the expansion of production capacity in order to cater to the rising product demand.

Read 74 page research report with ToC on "Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Group IV-IV, Group III-V, Group II-VI), By Application (Electronics & Consumer Goods, Telecommunication), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/compound-semiconductor-materials-market

The expansion of China's integrated circuit production is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. China is expected to witness substantial growth of over 10% in the production by 2023, thereby becoming one of the largest manufacturers in Asia. However, the drop in the production of the semiconductor industry across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have an adverse impact on the demand for compound semiconductor materials.

Manufacturers are largely dependent on reliable suppliers having high goodwill on account of past product procurement, making it difficult for new entrants to penetrate into the market. In addition, the market exhibits the presence of several well-established players with a strong financial base, thereby limiting the entry of new market players.

The market exhibits high industry rivalry owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturing firms in the marketspace. However, there is an ongoing struggle among these players to capitalize on the novel avenues for growth. The presence of a number of companies in the market results in a high level of competition, which, in turn, has elevated the competitive rivalry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global compound semiconductor materials market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Compound Semiconductor Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Group IV-IV



Group III-V



Group II-VI

Compound Semiconductor Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Electronics & Consumer Goods



Aerospace & Defense



Telecommunication



Others

Compound Semiconductor Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Compound Semiconductor Materials Market

SK siltron Co., Ltd.



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.



JX Nippon Mining & Metals



FURUKAWA CO., LTD.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.



SHOWA DENKO K.K.



Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co.



Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH



WIN Semiconductors Corp



IQE PLC.

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market - The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size was valued at USD 974.9 million in 2016. The market is expected to experience significant growth over the next eight years.

in 2016. The market is expected to experience significant growth over the next eight years. Silicon Carbide Fibers Market - The global silicon carbide fibers market size was estimated at USD 412.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% from 2019 to 2025. Indium Market - The global indium market size was estimated at 810 tons in 2016. Increasing product and its derivatives consumption for the production of electronic items driving the demand over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter