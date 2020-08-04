Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Half year financial report

Aspo Plc

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Half year financial report



Aspo Plc will publish the Half year financial report for January-June 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available at www.aspo.com after publication.



A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Hotel Kämp's Symposion cabinetbefore the press conference. Registration beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Friday, August 7, 2020, at the latest.

The press conference can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results, or by calling +358 981 710 310 (PIN: 51123310#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.