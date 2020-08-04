Raymond James European Investment Banking appoints new Managing Director and Director to Industrial Technology team, further strengthening its German offices

LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond James has appointed two new senior hires to its European Investment Banking business, with Tobias Ramminger joining as Managing Director for Diversified Industrials focused on industrial technology and automation, and Sherif Abdel-Aziz, who is returning to Raymond James as a Director in the same team.

Both join Raymond James from Lincoln International and are set to join the Frankfurt and Munich offices, respectively. Their appointments are just the most recent signs of further growth of Raymond James's global industrials practice, following Alastair Rogers who also joined as a Managing Director in April this year as well as a number of veteran industrial banker hires in the US. Further bolstering the firm's capabilities in industrial technology specifically, Raymond James is also adding a Managing Director in the US focused on this sector to support the global momentum happening in the space.

Ramminger has more than 12 years of experience in M&A, advising on sell- and buy-side transactions, capital raises and joint-ventures focusing on the global industrial technology and automation sector. His recent transaction successes attest to the depth of his experience and the momentum of the sector. He has previously served as a M&A professional at Schaeffler Group, DC Advisory and Rothschild.

Abdel-Aziz, also a specialist in industrial technology M&A, has a 10-year track record of advising international corporations, financial sponsors, and family-owned companies on a variety of complex sell-side and buy-side transactions. Prior to Lincoln International, Abdel-Aziz also served as a Manager at EY's M&A team in Frankfurt and was part of the M&A team at Metzler Investment Bank.

"It's been hard to ignore all the activity over at Raymond James since the firm arrived on the scene in 2016," said Ramminger, "and there's a palpable excitement that comes with joining its growing team at this stage in the journey. The current situation makes industrial technology and automation an even more important sector with corporates rethinking their long-term strategic priorities and private equity funds seeking to support highly compelling technology growth cases. We see lots of activity and I'm pleased to be joining an organisation with a global partnership, great history of successful transactions, and a client-driven service that will help our clients to realize their targets."

Steve Hufford, Co-head of European Investment Banking and Chief Operating Officer of Investment Banking, added, "With Tobias's impressive depth of knowledge and investment philosophy, we are confident that his M&A expertise will add yet more rigour to our expanding Diversified Industrials practice. Meanwhile, as a Raymond James alumnus, we know Sherif will fit right in, and I look forward to having his sharp analytical skills and integrity back on the team."

Allan Bertie, Managing Director and recently named Co-head of European Investment Banking, added "We've built a highly scalable model here at Raymond James, and I'm thrilled to be welcoming yet more talented investment bankers through our doors. Germany has shown itself to be a real hotspot for our industrials business, and the hiring of Tobias and Sherif are an indication of the growth and potential we see in the market. The Diversified Industrials practice has been on a global expansion drive in recent months, and together with a number of other significant hires in Europe and the US, continues to go from strength to strength."

About Raymond James European Investment Banking

Raymond James European Investment Banking provides M&A advisory to mid-market companies, corporations and private equity firms on international transactions. This includes consultancy on mergers & acquisitions, financing, restructuring and secondaries. They exclusively represent the interests of their clients at all stages of the transaction process - from the definition of strategic goals to the negotiation of financial terms and the conclusion of the deal. Raymond James has dedicated teams focused on the following sectors: Diversified Industrials, Financial Services, Technology & Services, Health Care, and Consumer & Retail. Within the group, the London-, Munich- and Frankfurt-based advisory team is part of the Investment Banking division. With more than 350 M&A advisors, Raymond James Investment Banking is already a market leader in deal volume in the U.S., and in 2016 was named "Investment Banking Firm of the Year" (The M&A Advisor) and "USA Middle Market M&A Investment Bank of the Year" (Global M&A Network). Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Disclosures for these awards can be found at raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/accolades.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $858 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

