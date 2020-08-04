The power company has announced it will build 500 MW of renewable energy projects to power some of its global facilities under a four-year agreement with Canada's Algonquin Power & Utilities.From pv magazine Australia. As oil majors including BP and Shell write down billions of dollars in assets as a result of Covid-19-crushed fuel demand, Chevron is scaling up its renewable energy portfolio to power oil and gas facilities. Under a four-year agreement with Canada's Algonquin Power & Utilities, the U.S. power company is seeking to establish more than 500 MW of clean energy electricity generation ...

