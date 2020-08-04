WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) - Economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 54.2 percent in July, up 1.6 percentage points from the June reading. Any reading above 50 percent indicates the manufacturing sector is generally expanding. After three months of contraction amid mounting COVID-19 fallout, the economic activity in the ...

