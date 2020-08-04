VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 4
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|03-08-2020
|55.7792
|3,190,000
|177,935,648
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|03-08-2020
|77.1105
|311,000
|23,981,366
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|03-08-2020
|57.3543
|258,000
|14,797,409
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|03-08-2020
|59.9669
|393,000
|23,566,992
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|03-08-2020
|61.9093
|230,000
|14,239,139
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|03-08-2020
|40.5792
|5,691,190
|230,943,937
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|03-08-2020
|31.9868
|2,735,404
|87,496,821
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|03-08-2020
|18.6252
|6,233,390
|116,098,135
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|03-08-2020
|14.6152
|3,371,537
|49,275,688
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|03-08-2020
|21.3013
|10,176,000
|216,762,029
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|03-08-2020
|84.2039
|1,145,000
|96,413,466
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|03-08-2020
|51.0714
|730,000
|37,282,122
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|03-08-2020
|34.2163
|275,255
|9,418,208
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|03-08-2020
|22.7508
|1,300,000
|29,576,040
|EUR
|total
|1,127,786,998
