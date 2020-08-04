Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 10:51
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

London, August 4

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274903-08-202055.77923,190,000177,935,648EUR
NL000927275603-08-202077.1105311,00023,981,366EUR
NL000927276403-08-202057.3543258,00014,797,409EUR
NL000927277203-08-202059.9669393,00023,566,992EUR
NL000927278003-08-202061.9093230,00014,239,139EUR
NL000969022103-08-202040.57925,691,190230,943,937EUR
NL000969023903-08-202031.98682,735,40487,496,821EUR
NL000969024703-08-202018.62526,233,390116,098,135EUR
NL000969025403-08-202014.61523,371,53749,275,688EUR
NL001027380103-08-202021.301310,176,000216,762,029EUR
NL001040870403-08-202084.20391,145,00096,413,466EUR
NL001073181603-08-202051.0714730,00037,282,122EUR
NL001137607403-08-202034.2163275,2559,418,208EUR
NL001168359403-08-202022.75081,300,00029,576,040EUR
total1,127,786,998
