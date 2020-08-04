bet-at-home reported headline figures for H120 ahead of consensus expectations. The results are encouraging given revenue growth in Q220 was better than might have been expected with the regulatory changes (Poland and Switzerland) and the impact of COVID-19 on sports betting. Management has reiterated its guidance for FY20, and the strong financial position makes the prospective dividend yield of 7.0% look attractive.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
