MarketForce Inc., a global digital marketing agency focused on ecommerce, and LeadsRx, a global marketing attribution company, have officially entered into a relationship to expand attribution services in Europe. With this new partnership MarketForce will be the exclusive vendor to offer LeadsRx multi-touch attribution to organizations across Europe.

The LeadsRx attribution platform combined with MarketForce's marketing expertise enables brands to elevate marketing performance with the insights, technology and confidence needed to deepen customer relationships and drive better returns. By examining impartial and transparent attribution data, brands can adjust and adapt their mix of marketing activities having full confidence that they have a complete, unified view of their customers' buying journeys.

"Global marketing tactics are currently facing a major disruption, not only due to world health issues, but also in response to changing consumer behaviors," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "Consumers' path to purchase will continue to be under a constant state of change, making marketing attribution a necessity to quickly adapt ad spend to the mediums, creatives, and approaches most likely to convert."

The EU's digital landscape has evolved significantly over the last two years and will continue to experience ongoing change as a direct result of current global events. The LeadsRx platform allows organizations to collect data in compliance with EU standards and practices, across all channels both on and off-line. LeadsRx then uses advanced attribution techniques to help increase top-line revenue and reduce wasted marketing dollars, ultimately maximizing ROI.

MarketForce will be providing setup and implementation services to help stand up the LeadsRx platform as well as provide additional backend data analytics, reporting, and analysis services. These attribution services coupled with the LeadsRx platform are a natural fit and extension of the data-driven, performance focused marketing strategy that MarketForce has established over its 15-year history.

"We believe LeadsRx provides best in class marketing attribution technology and we are excited to be delivering a complete solution to the European market," said Jeff Dahlby, President of MarketForce. "By offering a tailored solution of analytic insights, advertising services, and the LeadsRx platform, MarketForce will continue its leadership in helping global businesses improve their business through disciplined marketing."

MarketForce has played a pivotal role in the evolution of performance marketing in addition to offering brands the metrics to define success. As organizations are tasked with making difficult decisions around marketing budgets and media investment, this partnership will make those decisions much easier by providing an easy to use, impartial, best-of-class attribution solution.

About LeadsRx:

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 4,000-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel, LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MarketForce:

Founded in 2004, MarketForce has played a leading role in the evolution of ecommerce marketing. MarketForce provides a broad suite of services, including acquisition marketing, conversion optimization, creative development, customer retention, and advanced analytics capabilities. Allied with these tools and laser focus on solving its customers problems, MarketForce has consistently delivered innovative solutions that exceed its clients' expectations. With experts in the US, UK, Germany and Hong Kong, MarketForce uniquely combines data driven strategies with geo-specific marketing knowledge to enable companies to expand their marketing ecosystem and global footprint. Connect with MarketForce on LinkedIn, Facebook, or our website.

