The new EZCast Ultra wireless display receiver passes 4K at 60fps streaming output

Want to take true 4K streaming? EZCast Ultra can handle it

Summary

The EZCast Ultra is a 4K HDR wireless dongle designed to project smart devices to HDMI receiver up to 4K resolution

Compatible with a variety of smart speakers, let you easily command Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for video search and playback

Allows you to stream YouTube videos while multitasking on your phone

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZCast, a leading company of wireless display technology, introduced EZCast Ultra to activate the 4K TV to receive the content from all smart devices. Whether users are using an iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet, or laptop, EZCast Ultra can easily cast a high-quality video from the smart devices to 4K TV and turn the house into a luxury cinema.

EZCast Ultra: Multi-OS and Screen Mirroring Protocols Support

iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows are the main types of operating systems on smart devices. EZCast Ultra supports all popular OS devices to screen mirror media to the big screen without hassle. Besides, it supports native screen mirroring protocols such as Miracast, DLNA, iOS mirroring, and Chrome mirror so users can project smartphone and laptop content to the TV with ease.

EZCast Ultra: Play Videos with Voice Command

In recent years, the idea of a connected "smart" home is getting more topical and more enticing. The uses of technical systems, automated processes, and connected, remote-controlled devices in apartments and houses are incarnating in daily life. Activate the EZCast Ultra with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Xiaomi AI speaker then users can voice search their favorite online videos in seconds. The voice control feature can also instruct the device to play, pause, rewind, fast forward, or stop. This makes EZCast Ultra a truly smart home-compatible media device.

EZCast Ultra: Multitasking on the Phone When Stream YouTube Video

Without installing an app, EZCast Ultra can stream YouTube videos from any smartphones and tablets. When users access YouTube with a laptop, they can also stream videos on TV through the Chrome browser. Moreover, while streaming YouTube videos from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to TV, users can pick up the call without hesitation and do whatever they want on phones.

EZCast Ultra packs 802.11ac bandwidth support, both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, and Bluetooth support making connectivity a breeze.

Read more about EZCast Ultra at https://www.ezcast.com/product/ezcast/ezcastultra

About EZCast

EZCast is a leading company of wireless display technology located in Taipei, Taiwan. We produce wireless digital accessories, Wi-Fi dongles, and digital beam projectors, and have more than 10M users around the world. Our products have great compatibility to support all popular OS devices. Learn more about EZCast at www.ezcast.com. Reach us on Facebook: @iezcast or on YouTube: @EZCast

