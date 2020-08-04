The inverter and energy storage company was able to maintain its streak of profitable quarters in what was expected to be a hard period for solar and the Israeli business said it sees "signs of recovery in the U.S." From pv magazine USA. Israeli inverter and energy storage business SolarEdge was able to keep its streak of profitable quarters going in the second three months of the year despite a squeeze in revenue and earnings during a tough, Covid-hit period for solar. The company posted higher-than-expected second-quarter revenues of $331.9 million with 94% of it coming from solar, all at a ...

