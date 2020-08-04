Swiss start-up Insolight has raised €4.6 million to bring its concentrating PV module technology to commercial production. The panels have a claimed efficiency of 30% and power output of 160 W. Originally conceived for rootop solar, the product is now being recommended as an interesting option for agrivoltaic projects.Swiss start-up Insolight - founded by three researchers from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne - has closed a CHF5 million (€4.63 million) funding round from several Swiss backers including investment firm Investire and financial services provider Zürcher Kantonalbank. ...

