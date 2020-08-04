Nursery and Childcare Ratings release a new website for parents: A good start in life is indispensable

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of young entrepreneurs have taken up a monumental task for their first independent business endeavour. The founders of Nursery and Childcare Ratings Stephanie Downey, Kendall Gideon and Melissa Nelson have joined professional forces to create a business with longevity. www.nurseryandchildcareratings.co.uk is a newly created website covering the whole of the UK; it allows parents to choose the most suitable nursery or childcare establishment in their area using a unique rating system developed by skilled industry experts. This is therefore thorough, impartial and highly comprehensive. The mission is to provide non-biased, factual, evidence based reviews on all nurseries in the UK.

Stephanie a founding member said: "Children are what parents live for! They are the most important part of their lives and are loved unconditionally." This company acknowledges the fact that parents have to trust nursery and childcare establishments with both the safety and nurture of their beloved children. Therefore Nursery and Childcare Ratings should be the first step for all parents and carers when searching for an establishment for their children to thrive.

Our vision is to become the number one point of call for parents and carers when they are deciding on what childcare establishment to send their child to. Our website also provides useful and informative information such as the latest news and articles, activities to do at home, places to visit with kids, information on child special needs and mental health issues, watch lists, childcare products and lots more.

In 1929, John Spedan Lewis initiated a form of business that enabled all future employees to become co-owners and this concept is one we intend to emulate here at Nursery and Childcare Ratings LTD. Therefore all members of the team have been offered an opportunity to own a percentage of the company. We believe this concept encourages important values such as a shared commitment, collaboration, enthusiasm, an all or nothing mentality and a 'we not me' team culture.

We have set up a go fund me to support our evolution; the funds will be used for content creation, website improvements, nursery assessments and advertisements. Please donate to help us improve nursery and childcare practices over the UK https://gf.me/u/ykq7d7.

