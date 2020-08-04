Oxylabs Reaffirms Commitment to Innovation, Launching Next-Gen Residential Proxies Platform

New platform will deploy machine leaning technology into a residential proxy platform for the very first time.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Oxylabs, the proxy and data gathering service, is today launching a brand-new residential proxy platform, which will leverage the power of machine learning technology, allowing users to collect data, without the risk of detection.

Oxylabs, has been at the forefront of data gathering and extraction for over five years. Driven by an ever-increasing demand to capture and leverage publicly available information, large scale eCommerce providers, as well as businesses working in the information economy, are readily deploying residential proxies to gather business intelligence, support price optimisation, as well as enhance lead generation, over competitors.

Oxylabs' new Next-Gen Residential Proxies platform, builds on the feature-rich capabilities of its existing Residential Proxy platform. It provides users with an unmatched solution, which uses the power of machine learning algorithms, to ensure customers can access and gather publicly available data easily and ethically, without the risk of detection from anti-bot solutions. Key features include:

AI-powered dynamic fingerprinting , designed to imitate an organic user's behaviour, ensuring 100 percent success rate against bot detection.

, designed to imitate an organic user's behaviour, ensuring 100 percent success rate against bot detection. AutoRetries system , meaning the platform will automatically retry data extraction in case of any unsuccessful attempt.

, meaning the platform will automatically retry data extraction in case of any unsuccessful attempt. Highly scalable and customisable by utilising Oxylabs' global IP proxy infrastructure.

and by utilising Oxylabs' global IP proxy infrastructure. The ability to tailor your requests to retrieve Javascript heavy website content at scale.

Existing users able to easily switch to Next-Gen residential proxies using standard proxies.

This launch is further evidence of Oxylabs' continued commitment to innovation, within the data extraction market.

In the coming weeks Oxylabs will be launching its AI & ML advisory board, which aims to expand its influence in the data industry while also providing discussions on the proxy and data industry more generally. The board will be comprised of prominent professionals from the world of machine learning, AI, and data science, many of whom have experience working in highly reputable companies and universities like NASA and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Commenting on this Julius Cerniauskas, CEO, Oxylabs, says, "Organisations now, more than ever, are trying to understand how consumer behaviour and tastes are changing. Because of this, we are seeing businesses wanting to dig deeper into the data available to them and this is why demand for data extraction solutions has grown rapidly in recent years."

Cerniauskas continues, "The launch of the Next-Gen Residential Proxies platform is a key milestone for us. More and more companies globally are seeing greater demand for residential proxies. Being able to add machine learning capabilities to the platform means we are able to mimic organic user-movements better than ever, eradicating the threat of detection by anti-bot solutions.

"Not only does our new Next-Gen platform give users complete peace of mind the proxy will not be blocked by a website, huge efficiencies are gained in terms of heightened productivity and improved time savings, and over the next few months further features will be brought online."

About Oxylabs

Oxylabs is the leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: To give every business - whether big or small - the right to access big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in web data harvesting, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise. For more information, please see: https://oxylabs.io/

Media Contact

Name: Vytautas Kirjazovas

Company: Oxylabs

Website: www.oxylabs.io

Phone: +37060054118

Email: press@oxylabs.io

SOURCE: Oxylabs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600206/Oxylabs-Reaffirms-Commitment-to-Innovation-Launching-Next-Gen-Residential-Proxies-Platform