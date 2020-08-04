Interactive Whiteboard Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Demand During Covid-19 Pandemic, Supported by Growth of Online Education Applications - Future Market Insights

Interactive whiteboard manufacturers have been primarily investing in product innovation and differentiation strategies by incorporating new technologies for a wider scope of applications.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / The interactive whiteboard market is expected to positively impact by the ongoing covid-19 outbreak. Lockdown measures have forced businesses to adopt work from home policies, and educational institutions have been forced to temporarily shutdown operations, or provide online education facilities. These factors will generate fairly lucrative opportunities for interactive whiteboard developers, aiding market developments throughout the crisis.

"Integration of cloud and artificial Intelligence technologies in new product offerings will aid adoption of interactive whiteboards. Such improvements enable remote users to take notes, translate data, and leverage real-time analytics boosting application in government and corporate settings for the foreseeable future," says the FMI analyst.

Interactive Whiteboard Market - Important Takeaways

Infrared technologies are finding increasing roles in interactive whiteboard products, owing to higher demand for multi-touch features in corporate and educational applications.

Portable interactive whiteboards are highly sought after, owing to independence from external support infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a high growth rate in the adoption of interactive whiteboards driven by favorable government initiatives towards online education.

Interactive Whiteboard Market - Driving Factors

Rapid transition in education towards digital classrooms is a key factor propelling the demand for interactive whiteboards.

Major investments into information and learning technology for education and corporate training applications support adoption.

Interactive whiteboard Market - Leading Constraints

Growing adoption of tablets and smartphones are limiting the requirement for interactive whiteboards.

Lack of workers with requisite skills is a major challenge to market players in development and production operations.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased the demand for interactive whiteboards as online education has become mainstream with lockdown measures in place around the world. Further, Corporate organizations, are making greater use of interactive whiteboards for employee training and business meeting applications as work-from-home operations have become common, in an effort to contain the contagion.

Competition Landscape

Some of the top players taking part in the interactive whiteboard market are InFocus Corp., Xiamen Interactive Technology Co., Seiko Epson Corp., SMART Technologies ULC, BenQ, Promethean Ltd., ELMO Co. Ltd., Boxlight, Hitachi Interactive Solutions, Genee World Ltd., Ricoh, and Sharp Corp.

Market players are pushing for improvements to product functionality and performance, in addition to new product launches to expand product portfolio, and to optimize offerings according to consumer demand.

For instance, Ricoh launched a new interactive whiteboard with capabilities of handling over 150 remote participants simultaneously. BenQ has introduced EZWrite Live interactive whiteboard system enabling seamless transition between visual and interactive sessions. Sharp Electronics Corp has launched 3 new budget, interactive whiteboards with 4K ultra-HD capabilities.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the interactive whiteboard solution market. The market is segmented in terms of solution (hardware, software, and collaborative tools), type (resistive, capacitive, electromagnetic, laser scan, ultrasound, and infrared), size (below 50 in, 50 to 79 in, 79 to 89 in, 89 to 99in, and above 99in), application (corporate, educational, and others) and operating system (Windows, mac OS, and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa).

