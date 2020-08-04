Sponsored by: Noble Capital Markets

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Rick Rule, President & CEO, Sprott Holdings USA

Frank Holmes, CEO & CIO, U.S. Global Investors

Nico Pronk, President & CEO, Noble Capital Markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory ("IR.INC") and Follow the Money Investor Group ("FTMIG") are pleased to announce that they have partnered to host the inaugural Virtual Investor Day ("VID") to be held on August 11-12, 2020. Please register your interest for the conference at this link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr

Please join us for this special 2-day event on August 11 & 12 to engage with leading mining, development and exploration companies.

VID is proud to introduce the following Feature Companies and Keynote speakers:

Andrew Pollard, CEO - Blackrock Gold Corp.

David Kelly, CEO - Chakana Copper Corp.

Corrado DeGasperis, CEO - Comstock Mining Inc.

Trey Wasser, CEO - Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Janet Lee Sherriff, CEO - Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Hashim Ahmed CFO & Jon Hill, VP Exploration - Jaguar Mining Inc.

Derrick Weyrauch, CEO - Palladium One Mining Inc.

John Black, CEO - Regulus Resources Inc.

Danièle Spethmann, CEO - Warrior Gold Inc.

About VID:

VID, hosted by FTMIG and IR.INC and sponsored by Noble Capital Markets, is a two-day, invitation only event which features nine different resource-focused public companies. VID is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To find out more about VID, please click the link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information on VID, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services

E jjobin@irinc.ca

www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President

Follow the Money Investor Group

E kboyd@ftmig.com

www.ftmig.com

