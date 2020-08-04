AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM

For immediate release 4 August 2020

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Afriag Global Plc, 2nd Floor, 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE at 12:00 p.m. on 7 September 2020.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the Company's website: https://www.afriagglobal.com/

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

AfriAg Global plc: +44 (0) 78 7958 4153

David Lenigas

Corporate Adviser and Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein