AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM
London, August 4
|For immediate release
|4 August 2020
AfriAg Global PLC
("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Afriag Global Plc, 2nd Floor, 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE at 12:00 p.m. on 7 September 2020.
Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the Company's website: https://www.afriagglobal.com/
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
AfriAg Global plc: +44 (0) 78 7958 4153
David Lenigas
Corporate Adviser and Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein