Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 12:57
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM

AfriAg Global Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 4

For immediate release4 August 2020

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Afriag Global Plc, 2nd Floor, 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE at 12:00 p.m. on 7 September 2020.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available at the Company's website: https://www.afriagglobal.com/

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
AfriAg Global plc: +44 (0) 78 7958 4153
David Lenigas

Corporate Adviser and Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.