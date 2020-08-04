In Keywords Studios' trading update, management expectations are for H120 revenues of approximately €173.5m, delivering organic growth of 8% and a rise of 13% over H119 (€153.2m). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be €30.8m (17.8% margin), a 19% increase on H119 (€25.8m), with adjusted PBT of €21.7m, 18% higher than H119 (€18.4m). Given the impact of COVID-19, this represents a strong performance, helping to demonstrate the benefits of a diversified services business, with a global footprint. We maintain our view that Keywords is well placed as the only games service provider on a global scale. The P/E rating, though undoubtedly high (52.8x FY20e, 40.1x FY21e), reflects the increasing recognition of Keywords' resilient growth credentials, but should fall further as Keywords executes its buy-and-build strategy. Following its placing in May, Keywords has c €200m of dry powder to convert a 'strong and attractive' M&A pipeline.

